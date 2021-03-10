Read India’s story of discontent in bonds, not stocks

Then came the pandemic, which created a whole new fault line of vulnerability. It runs from consumers who are finding gasoline, diesel and cooking-gas prices unbearable to the government that can’t afford to cut its high fuel taxes — lest the bond market is spooked further. Sitting on this fractured ground is a state-dominated banking system that has yet to account for most of its pandemic-related stress. When it eventually does, a less-than-healthy consumer economy and small-and-midsize firms propped up by emergency state-guaranteed loans could lead to a fresh wave of loan losses.