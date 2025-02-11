Readymix Construction IPO allotment expected today: Here’s how to check status

Readymix Construction IPO allotment: The allotment for Readymix Construction is expected to be finalised today, February 11. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or on the NSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from February 06 to February 10, saw a healthy response from investors, being oversubscribed 4.61 times.

Specifically, the NII segment was oversubscribed 4.76 times, while the QIB portion was oversubscribed 5.1 times. The retail portion has also been booked 4.26 times, as per the exchange data. The IPO price was set at ₹123 per share.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on February 12, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of February 13, 2025.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds of the issue for the repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowing availed by the company, to meet working capital requirements, and for the general corporate purpose.

Steps to check allotment status online on the register website: Since Bigshare Services is the registrar for the SME IPO, investors can check the allotment status online on Bigshare Services' website:

Step 1: Go to the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's website by clicking on this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 2: Select any of the three servers on the Bigshare website to check the allocation status.

Step 3: Click on company selection, and thereafter, from the dropdown, select the company name ‘Readymix Construction’.

Step 4: Select from among any one of the following options it asks for: application number, demat account, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the details pertaining to the option selected.

Step 6: Hit the Search button and don't forget to enter the Captcha code.

Steps to check allotment status online on NSE’s website: Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Select Readymix Construction., enter your PAN details and application number, and click “Submit.”

About Readymix Construction The company is an engineering-led company, offering engineering solutions for the design, development, fabrication, and installation of various plants & machinery along with related equipment like dry mix mortar plants, support equipment for readymix concrete plants, high-capacity silos, artificial sand plants (crushers), wall putty plants, and other customized projects, etc., catering to the industrial requirements of various industries like cement, concrete, crushing, construction, and building materials, etc.

The company also provides complete end-to-end turnkey solutions from conceptualization, development, fabrication, assembling, testing, logistic support, final erection, and installation of various plants & machinery along with related equipment at the customer’s site and other incidental and allied activities along with after-sales services, which include repair & maintenance services, as per the company's RHP report.

