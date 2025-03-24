Markets
Real alpha will still come from mid-caps and small-caps: TRUST Mutual Fund’s Mihir Vora
Dipti Sharma 9 min read 24 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryLarge caps might deliver historical returns of around 11%, but the real alpha will still come from the mid-caps and small-caps, believes Mihir Vora, chief investment officer of TRUST Mutual Fund. “I would lean more toward small-caps than mid-caps.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Large caps might deliver historical returns of around 11%, but the real alpha will still come from mid-caps and small-caps, believes Mihir Vora, chief investment officer, TRUST Mutual Fund.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less