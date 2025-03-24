How are you dealing with the market chaos? Have you changed your strategy considering the market downturn now?

This correction has reset the base for valuations and growth expectations. The slowdown in government spending in the quarters ending June and September 2024 has created a low base for this year. So, the growth numbers for the next few quarters should look favourable. We don’t take big asset allocation calls or hold cash in our equity funds. We believe that India’s domestic growth will continue faster than the rest of the world, including China. In the past couple of months, as the markets have corrected sharply, we have made some changes to the sector allocation. Given the easing stance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government’s growth stance, we have increased exposure to lending financials, that is banks and finance companies and industrials sector. We reduced weight to IT, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), healthcare and some consumer discretionary names.