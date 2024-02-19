Real estate dominates Indian household savings with highest allocation: Report
Households in India contribute 70% to the gross domestic savings, with financial assets at 56% and physical assets at 44%. Total household savings are expected to increase in FY23, driven by a rise in physical savings.
The household sector plays a major role in the Indian economy by serving as a primary source of financial resources through savings, contributing a substantial 70% to the total gross domestic savings.
