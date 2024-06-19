Real estate stocks end 9-day winning run on profit booking; Nifty Realty falls 3%
Real estate stocks fell today after a 9-day rally, with Nifty Realty index down 3% at 1,111 points. Sobha, Prestige Estates Projects, Godrej Properties, Brigade Enterprise, and Macrotech Developers led losses.
Real estate stocks tumbled in today's trade as investors engaged in profit booking following a 9-day rally, which had propelled the Nifty Realty index to log a double-digit gain.
