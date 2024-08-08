Resilient realty: Green clouds and signs of opportunity
Summary
- The Nifty Realty index has shown remarkable resilience and growth post-pandemic. Despite a dip following the recent Union budget, real estate stocks are still a hot topic. The first edition of Profit Pulse, a new Mint column, dives deep into the performance metrics and potential of real estate stocks.
As the new futures and options series commences with a bullish tone, real estate stocks continue to draw interest. This indicates that the removal of the indexation benefit (a tax adjustment to account for inflation) on long term capital gains in the budget may have been only a minor concern for real estate investors.