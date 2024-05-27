Real estate stocks seem attractive amid rising consolidation, healthy demand; DLF, Prestige, Brigade top picks: Nuvama
Realty stocks are attractive from a medium-term perspective in light of rising consolidation. With investors increasingly gaining confidence about housing sales trajectory, we believe the odds for the next leg of re-rating are high for developers with sizeable land banks, Nuvama Equities said.
Housing demand in India’s top 7 cities improved 28% year-on-year (YoY) in April 2024, while it increased 17% YoY in 2024 so far. However, new launches plummeted 10% YoY and supply dipped 15% YoY.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started