Reality check for Indian pharma as growth slides in May

Indian pharmaceutical companies have seen a decline in growth in May since the covid-19 pandemic curbed patient mobility and hospital footfalls. The pharma sector growth fell 8.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) in May.

The pharma market saw a jump in growth in April due to pre-lockdown stocking. But the lockdown impacted sales in April and May. On a positive note, growth in May was a shade better than huge 11% decline in April.

But worries on volume growth still lingers. Volumes fell about 14.4% y-o-y. This is quite low considering that the average growth was about 2.2% in the last eight quarters.

Companies that operate in acute therapies such as pneumonia saw a larger decline. Overall, volumes are likely to improve in coming months as the Indian economy has been opening up.

Expectations are high that pent-up demand could see an increase in volumes in the coming months, but much will still depend on how the pandemic grows.

Price growth in the pharma segment has been a decent 4.3% year-on-year, which is about similar to the pre-lockdown periods. It shows that pharma companies still have some pricing power, and that’s encouraging.

But new product launches have dropped to 1% in May. This is likely due to the low promotional activity in May and the mobility restrictions.

On silver lining is lower costs. While growth in the pharma market shows covid-19 related stress, companies are likely to save on reduced promotional and sales activity.

“Decrease in growth rates for the IPM is a negative. However, there are likely savings from reduced promotional activities, travel costs and other overhead expenses. We think 3-4% of sales in savings can be achieved," said Nomura Financial Advisory Services in a note to clients.

Nevertheless, capacity utilisation and pharma firms have been low during April but has seen some recovery lately. However, pent-up demand may likely return once hospital- and doctor-visits begin again.

But the rebound in the pharma sector since the beginning of the year seems to have tapered off. While low valuations and the resilience of the sector drove the Nifty Pharma index up 23% in 2020, in June growth tapered off as index gained just 1%.

With several pharma stocks seeing valuations rise considerably this year, the lower of the pharma sector this year will be an overhang. As stocks have already seen a significant run up, this may cap the sector’s growth in the coming quarters.

