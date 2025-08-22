Endgame: Crores wiped out as investors flee gaming stocks—did they see it coming?
Amid the carnage, thousands of small investors who had been steadily trimming their stakes in gaming stocks over the past year appear to have walked away just in time.
India’s online gaming sector was rattled this week after the government’s sweeping ban on real-money gaming wiped out billions in investor wealth. The ban, framed as a crackdown on betting and gambling, triggered panic selling in the markets, dragging down shares of listed companies in the sector.