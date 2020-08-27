MUMBAI: Most city-based real estate firms surged on Thursday after the Maharashtra government announced a cut in stamp duty.

Oberoi Realty rose 6.5%, Indiabulls Real Estate 5.4%, Sunteck Realty jumped 10%, Godrej Properties was up 3.7%, and Kolte Patil Developers soared 8%.

From 1 September, stamp duty on housing units will be levied at 2% compared with 5% now. The rate will be effective till 31 December. During January-March 2021, the duty will be at 3%.

A cut in stamp duty could boost sales of housing units during the festival season, experts believe.

Usually payable on the sale agreements, the stamp duty rate is fixed by state governments. In Maharashtra, a 5% stamp duty is charged in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, and 6% in others.

"Apart from the obvious homebuyer benefits, the government can generate badly-needed revenue via increased registrations after the most severe downturn in recent history. Affordable and mid-segment properties, which are in maximum demand, would see the most traction from such a move," said Anuj Puri, chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants in a 24 August report.

"To ease inventory pile-up and cost overruns, many players have already topped off discounts with added incentives such as booking amount refunds, statutory fees waivers, cashback schemes, easy payment structuring and assorted freebies. A stamp duty rate cut could push sales into the green during the festive season," Puri added

According to Puri, a cut in stamp duty to 3% helps a buyer save ₹1,49,750. while a reduction to 2% will help save nearly ₹2,24,625.

