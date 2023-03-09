Realty penny stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:01 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹7.38 Cr, Jet Infraventure Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry.
With a market valuation of ₹7.38 Cr, Jet Infraventure Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry. The company specialises in real estate happenings and has its headquarters in Mumbai. The shares of Jet Infraventure closed at a 5% upper circuit limit on the BSE today after the announcement of 1:1 bonus shares. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of bonus issue, the Board has also declared record date.
