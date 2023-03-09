Realty penny stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares 1:1 bonus shares

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 14th April, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of Members, which being obtained through EGM," said Jet Infraventure in a regulatory filing.