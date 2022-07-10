Realty stock announces dividend: Check record date

The shares of Brigade Enterprises Limited closed at ₹446 down by 1.43% from its previous close of ₹452.45. The stock's 52-week high on the NSE was Rs. 554.70 on March 31, 2022, and its 52-week low was Rs. 285.55 on July 7, 2021. This means that the stock is now trading 19.59 per cent below its 52-week high and 56.18 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 5 days, 20 days, and 50-day moving averages but below the 100 days and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price. On Friday, the quantity traded was 1,431 shares on the BSE. The company's PE of 124.01 may suggest that the stock is overpriced, and its 8.66 per cent return on equity for the three months ending March 2022 was below average. For the quarter that ended in March 2022, the company's promoter shareholding was 43.88 per cent, which is the lowest level since June 2019. With a book value per share of Rs. 100.97, the stock is trading 4.41 times its book value which is the highest among its peers such as DLF, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, G R Infraproject and Prestige Estates.

