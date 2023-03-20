AGI Infra Ltd is a small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 575.41 Cr. It operates in the real estate industry. With its headquarter in Jalandhar (Punjab), AGI Infra Ltd. is a public limited company that develops residential and commercial developments. The company, which has operations across Punjab, has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since 2015. For its eligible shareholders for the fiscal year 2022–2023, the corporation, which has diversified into the hospitality and education sectors, has issued an interim dividend.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “Considered and declared an interim dividend of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) (i.e 10%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend will be paid to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on record date i.e March 22, 2023, already intimated vide our letter dated March 04, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 30 days from its declaration."

AGI Infra Ltd. has announced five dividends since September 18, 2018, according to Trendlyne data, and the corporation has announced an equity dividend of 10% at face value of ₹10, or ₹1 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 0.21% at the stock's current price of Rs. 471.

During Q3FY23, the company declared a net income of ₹62.57 Cr compared to ₹51.33 Cr recorded during Q3FY22. The net expenses of the company stood at ₹46.70 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹38.68 Cr reported during the quarter ended December 2021. AGI Infra said its EBIT stood at ₹15.88 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹12.65 Cr reported during Q3FY22 and its net profit reached ₹12.22 Cr against ₹9.74 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter. The EPS of AGI Infra stood at ₹10.01 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹7.97 during Q3FY22.

The shares of AGI Infra Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹471.00 apiece level, down by 0.66% from the previous close of ₹474.15. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 184.94% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 750% during the past three years. The stock has appreciated 96.87% over the past year, but it has dropped 6.04% YTD in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹601.00 on (01/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹222.20 on (12/04/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 72.94% and a public stake of 27.06%.

