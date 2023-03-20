Realty stock declares interim dividend, scrip rallies over 700% in 3 years

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “Considered and declared an interim dividend of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) (i.e 10%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend will be paid to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on record date i.e March 22, 2023, already intimated vide our letter dated March 04, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 30 days from its declaration."