Realty stock hit 5% lower circuit post record date revised for 1:1 bonus issue2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:18 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 6.65 Cr., Jet Infraventure Ltd. is a small-cap company that's engaged in the real estate industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 6.65 Cr., Jet Infraventure Ltd. is a small-cap company that's engaged in the real estate industry. The company is actively working on its real estate projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra. After the Board revised the record date for the bonus issue, the shares of Jet Infraventure touched a lower circuit today.
