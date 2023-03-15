Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Realty stock hit 5% lower circuit post record date revised for 1:1 bonus issue
With a market valuation of Rs. 6.65 Cr., Jet Infraventure Ltd. is a small-cap company that's engaged in the real estate industry. The company is actively working on its real estate projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra. After the Board revised the record date for the bonus issue, the shares of Jet Infraventure touched a lower circuit today.

“The Company has fixed Friday, 21st April, 2023 (instead of 14th April, 2023) as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of Members, which being obtained through EGM to be held on 6th April, 2023," said Board of Jet Infraventure in a stock exchange filing.

The company's net income in FY22 was 0.53 Cr, up from 0.50 Cr in FY21, while its net expenses were 0.49 Cr, down from 0.89 Cr in FY21. In FY22, the firm had a net profit of 0.04 crore, up from a loss of 0.39 crore in FY21. The net profit margin for FY22 was 11.41%. In FY22, Jet Infraventure's EPS climbed to 0.20 from a loss of 1.86 in FY21.

The shares of Jet Infraventure Ltd closed today on the BSE at a 5% lower circuit limit of 31.73 apiece level. The stock recorded a net volume average of 6,000 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 47.12% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 62.71% so far in 2023. In the last 6 months, it has fallen 58.79% and in the last 1 month, it has fallen 27.89%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 90.00 on (06/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of 27.55 on (03/03/2023), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 64.74% below the 1 year high and 15.17% above the 1 year low. The company reported a promoter stake of 67.22% in Q2FY23 and a public stake of 32.78%.

