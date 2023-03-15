Realty stock hit 5% lower circuit post record date revised for 1:1 bonus issue

The shares of Jet Infraventure Ltd closed today on the BSE at a 5% lower circuit limit of ₹31.73 apiece level. The stock recorded a net volume average of 6,000 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 47.12% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 62.71% so far in 2023. In the last 6 months, it has fallen 58.79% and in the last 1 month, it has fallen 27.89%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹90.00 on (06/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹27.55 on (03/03/2023), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 64.74% below the 1 year high and 15.17% above the 1 year low. The company reported a promoter stake of 67.22% in Q2FY23 and a public stake of 32.78%.