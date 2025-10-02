Realty stock Man Infraconstruction dilutes shareholding in subsidiary company. Details here

Man Infraconstruction share price will remain in focus on Friday after the company announced dilution of shareholding in subsidiary company. On Wednesday, the realty stock closed 1.13 per cent higher at ₹148.11.

Man Infraconstruction share price have descended 4.40 per cent in six months and nearly 22 per cent in one year.

Man Infraconstruction shareholding dilution details In an exchange filing dated October 1, the Man Infraconstruction informed that it has diluted its partnership interest in subsidiary company, reduced the shareholding from 99.98 per cent to 69.99 per cent.

“This is to inform you that MICL Developers LLP ('MICL Developers''), wherein the Company was holding 99.98% partnership interest, the Company has partially diluted its partnership interest to 69.99%,” the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, the capital contribution of MICL Ltd is ₹1,00,000 and total income stands at ₹78,50,000.

Man Infraconstruction Q1 results 2025 In an exchange filing dated August 13, the company reported a 28.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q1FY26 net profit, which fell to ₹55.57 crore from ₹77.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations dropped 46.5 per cent YoY to ₹182.90 crore, compared to ₹341.62 crore in Q1FY25.

EBITDA (excluding other income) slipped 51.38 per cent to ₹40.6 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹83.5 crore a year earlier, with margins narrowing to 22.2% from 36.2% in the same period.

Total expenses declined 44.02 per cent to ₹147.75 crore from ₹263.91 crore in Q1FY25. Within this, construction materials and equipment costs rose slightly by 2.19 per cent YoY to ₹57.40 crore, while employee benefit expenses fell 7.9 per cent YoY to ₹18.08 crore.