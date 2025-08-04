Realty stock Man Infraconstruction rebounds following bounce back in Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Realty stock Man Infraconstruction rebounded during the intraday trades following a bounce back in the Indian stock market.

Advertisement

The bounce back was led by news on the director of Man Infra acquiring 54 lakh shares

Director of Man Infra acquired 54 lakh shares—details As per the data on the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, the director of an infra acquired 54 lakh shares. The director, Berjis Minoo Desai, had acquired 54,00,000 lakh shares of Man Infraconstruction on the 1st of August 2025. The value of 54 lakh securities acquired by Berjis Minoo Desa stood at ₹837000000.00.

Also Read | Takyon Networks IPO allotment to be out soon: Steps to check status online

While pre-acquisition, Berjis Minoo Desai held 297,775 shares of Man Infraconstruction; post-acquisition, of 54 lakh shares of Man Infraconstruction, Berjis Minoo Desai now holds 55,697,775, or 56.98 lakh shares of Man Infraconstruction. The acquisition of shares by the director, Berjis Minoo Desai of Man Infraconstruction, as per the information on the BSE, was through the conversion of securities.

Advertisement

The Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock, Man Infraconstruction, has regularly been seen with its promoter raising stakes in the firm.

Also Read | Highway Infrastructure IPO: 10 Key risks from the RHP to know before subscribing

According to BSE statistics, Parag K. Shah, one of Man Infraconstruction's promoters, upped his stake on June 13, 2025. Parag K. Shah purchased 37,000 shares in Man Infraconstruction on the 13th. Parag K. Shah, who previously held 117535006 shares of Man Infraconstruction, now owns 117572006 equity shares after the transaction. Parag K. Shah's shareholding in Man Infraconstruction increased from 31.32% to 31.33%.

Other promoters have increased their investment in Man Infraconstruction. According to BSE statistics, in February, Mansi P. Shah boosted her shareholding in Man Infraconstruction from 15.83% to 15.86%.

Realty stock Man Infraconstruction share price movement Man Infraconstruction share price opened at ₹169.15 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the Realty stock was slightly lower compared to the previous session's closing price of ₹172.05. Man Infraconstruction' share price, however, gained to the intraday high of ₹173.55, marking rebound during the intraday trades

Advertisement