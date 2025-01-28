Realty stock Man Infraconstruction to declare Q3 results 2025, dividend soon

Man Infraconstruction, one of the leading construction and real estate development companies, informed investors through a regulatory filing on January 28 that the company's board will meet on Monday, February 3, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).

Additionally, the board will also consider the proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. In Q2FY25, the company reported a net profit of ₹47 crore, while the net profit reached ₹131 crore in H1FY25.

Advertisement

The revenue from operations during the September quarter stood at ₹230 crore, and for the first half of the current fiscal year, it came in at ₹572 crore.

In the first half of the current fiscal year, the company achieved remarkable sales of ₹900 crore in H1FY25, up 282% YoY from ₹235 crore in H1FY24.

Collections surged to ₹670 crore in H1FY25, surpassing ₹465 crore in the same period last year. Man Infraconstruction is headquartered in Mumbai and has two business verticals: EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and Real Estate Development.

Advertisement

Its EPC division has delivered over 50 million sq. ft. of construction across India. This division earns income from infrastructure projects such as ports, institutional buildings, government residential projects, and its own residential developments, as shown in its FY24 annual report.

Stellar Performer The shares have seen remarkable growth in recent years, delivering phenomenal returns to its shareholders in a short period. The company's shares have been on an upward trajectory over the last five years, gaining 1000% to date.

During this period, the stock ended two calendar years—CY21 and CY23—with impressive returns of 348% and 192%, respectively. The strong financial performance, along with a growing EPC order book and a robust real estate pipeline, have propelled the stock to higher levels on Dalal Street, earning it the status of a wealth creator.

Advertisement