Mint Market

Realty stock Man Infraconstruction to declare Q3 results 2025, dividend soon

Man Infraconstruction's board will meet on February 2025 to approve Q3 financial results and discuss an interim dividend. The company reported a net profit of 131 crore in Q2FY25, with revenue at 572 crore in H1FY25, marking significant growth year on year.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated28 Jan 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Realty stock Man Infraconstruction to declare Q3 results 2025, dividend soon

Man Infraconstruction, one of the leading construction and real estate development companies, informed investors through a regulatory filing on January 28 that the company's board will meet on Monday, February 3, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).

Additionally, the board will also consider the proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. In Q2FY25, the company reported a net profit of 47 crore, while the net profit reached 131 crore in H1FY25.

Advertisement
Also Read | Union Budget 2025: Here’s The Wishlist of the Real Estate Sector

The revenue from operations during the September quarter stood at 230 crore, and for the first half of the current fiscal year, it came in at 572 crore.

In the first half of the current fiscal year, the company achieved remarkable sales of 900 crore in H1FY25, up 282% YoY from 235 crore in H1FY24.

Collections surged to 670 crore in H1FY25, surpassing 465 crore in the same period last year. Man Infraconstruction is headquartered in Mumbai and has two business verticals: EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and Real Estate Development.

Advertisement
Also Read | Budget 2024: How will removal of indexation benefits for property sales impact real estate?

Its EPC division has delivered over 50 million sq. ft. of construction across India. This division earns income from infrastructure projects such as ports, institutional buildings, government residential projects, and its own residential developments, as shown in its FY24 annual report.

Stellar Performer

The shares have seen remarkable growth in recent years, delivering phenomenal returns to its shareholders in a short period. The company's shares have been on an upward trajectory over the last five years, gaining 1000% to date.

During this period, the stock ended two calendar years—CY21 and CY23—with impressive returns of 348% and 192%, respectively. The strong financial performance, along with a growing EPC order book and a robust real estate pipeline, have propelled the stock to higher levels on Dalal Street, earning it the status of a wealth creator.

Advertisement
Also Read | Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in this small-cap stock in Q3

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRealty stock Man Infraconstruction to declare Q3 results 2025, dividend soon
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 03:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts