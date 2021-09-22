Indian real estate market didn't perform for the last five years but it is showing a strong recovery in 2021 where the sector is bottoming out in terms of both volumes and prices. Low interest rates, government support, and consolidation in the industry after RERA are acting as key catalysts for a turnaround in this sector. Further, market observers also see unlocking theme acting as key triggers for the residential space.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}