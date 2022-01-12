"2022 is expected to set a new benchmark where all the stakeholders of the real estate industry will collaborate to harness latent demand for homes. Institutional investors are actively looking at investment opportunities across the capital stack on both the equity and debt side. With macro fundamentals in check for the realty estate industry will keep the index on the upward trend in the medium to long term," said Dhaval Ajmera, Director of Ajmera Realty and Infra India.