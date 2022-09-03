About 95% of the properties registered during August 2022 were bought in the same month. The overall value of units registered in July 2022 at around ₹107 bn was down 22% MoM (up 27% year-on-year or YoY). For Maharashtra at large, registrations in August 2022 at 112,438 units were down 8% month-on-month (MoM) (up 6% YoY). Registrations in Delhi at 9,572 units were also down 9% from the previous month but just 1% from the year-ago period, it highlighted.

