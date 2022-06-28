DLF, Lodha among top real estate stock picks by Jefferies

Property registrations data for MTD (month-to-date) June 222 from Delhi and Mumbai is 50% higher than the June 2019 (pre-COVID) levels indicating overall activity levels continue to stay high in the property markets. Inventory in several cities viz. Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune is below the 20-mth levels and consistent with the currently observed price momentum in these markets. Data also shows that the trend of larger house sizes and premium locations selling faster is also still intact.

