Realty’s rising stars: 5 Indian developers delivering growth you can bank on in 2026
Equitymaster 6 min read 23 Sept 2025, 11:53 am IST
Summary
India’s real estate sector is back in rhythm. Here are five companies delivering record pre-sales, rising collections, and disciplined balance sheets worth watching in 2026.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It’s not easy to ignore real estate anymore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story