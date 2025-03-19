Mint Market

REC announces 4th interim dividend of ₹3.60 for FY25. Check record date, other details

REC announced the approval of a fourth interim dividend of 3.60 per equity share for FY25 on March 19. A prior meeting was scheduled to discuss this proposal.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST
REC board of directors approved the fourth interim dividend for FY25 on March 19. (Image: Pixabay)

Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), REC, on Wednesday, March 19, announced its board of directors approved the fourth interim dividend of 3.60 per equity share of 10 for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

"This is to inform that the board of directors of REC, in its meeting held on March 19, 2025, considered and declared the fourth interim dividend of 3.60 per equity share of 10 each for the financial year 2024-25," REC said in an exchange filing on March 19.

Earlier, REC had informed through an exchange filing that a meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled on March 19, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for the declaration of the fourth interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25.

REC dividend record date

REC has set March 26 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of dividend payout.

"The record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, March 26, 2025, and the said interim dividend shall be paid on or before April 16, 2025," said the company.

The dividend record date is the day on which a company finalises the list of shareholders eligible for its forthcoming dividend distribution. As per the T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and the record date for all corporate actions, like dividends, are on the same day.

REC dividend history

As Mint reported earlier, REC shares traded ex-date on 9 August 2024 for the payment of the first interim dividend of 3.50 per share to its eligible shareholders. Later, it traded ex-date on 8 November 2024 and 14 February 2025 to ascertain the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of 4 and 4.30 per share, respectively.

REC dividend yield

REC has given a total dividend of 15.40 in the current financial year. The PSU stock was available at 460.90 on the BSE on 1st April 2024. This means the net REC dividend yield in FY25 is around 3.34 per cent.

REC share price trend

REC share price hit a 52-week low of 357.45 on February 28 this year, while it hit a 52-week high of 653.90 in last July on 12th.

Overall, the stock fell over 3 per cent over the last year, and as of March 18, it was closed.

On Wednesday, March 19, the PSU stock rose nearly 2 per cent in intraday trade.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:19 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST
