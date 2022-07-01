REC announces bonus shares issue in 1:3 ratio, fixes record date

Meanwhile, it also informed that the board of directors has fixed Wednesday, July 13, 2022 as the Record date for determining the eligibility of members for final dividend 2021-22 of ₹4.80 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Further, the aforesaid dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of annual general meeting (AGM).