REC approves dividend of ₹5 per share. Check record date2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 12:51 PM IST
- REC said that the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022
While announcing the second quarter earnings of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY23), REC Ltd also said that its board has approved and declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year 2022-23 and has also fixed the record date for the same. Shares of REC were trading more than 2% higher at ₹96 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals.