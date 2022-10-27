While announcing the second quarter earnings of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY23), REC Ltd also said that its board has approved and declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year 2022-23 and has also fixed the record date for the same. Shares of REC were trading more than 2% higher at ₹96 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals.

“The Board of Directors of REC Limited in its meeting held on October 27, 2022 inter-alia approved declaration of interim dividend @ ₹5 / - (Rupees Five only) per equity share on 10/ - each for the financial year 2022-23," REC informed in the exchange filing.

Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and the said interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Thursday, November 24, 2022 to those shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in respect of shares held in electronic form; and as members in the register of members on Wednesday, November 9,2022 in respect of physical shares.

The company's consolidated net profit during Q2 FY23 was up over a per cent at ₹2,732 crore as compared to ₹2,692 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, its revenue dipped to ₹9,956 crore from ₹10,048 crore in the year ago quarter.

REC Limited is a Navratna company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power. It funds its business with market borrowings of various maturities, including bonds and term loans apart from foreign borrowings, on its own. REC shares are down more than 5% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas the stock is down more than 18% in a year's period.

In the past 12 months, REC has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹13.30 per share and at the current share price, this results in a dividend yield of 13.88% and adjusting for Bonus/Splits the dividend yield is 10.41%, as per data by Trendlyne.

In July this year, public enterprise REC Limited, formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, had announced bonus shares issue in the ratio of 1:3 and with record date on Thursday, August 18, 2022.