REC approves dividend of 5 per share. Check record date

Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and the said interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Thursday, November 24, 2022 to those shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in respect of shares held in electronic form; and as members in the register of members on Wednesday, November 9,2022 in respect of physical shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}