REC's record date for second interim dividend this week. Details inside
- REC shares will start trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, a day ahead of the record date which has been fixed as Thursday, February 9
While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), REC Ltd said that its board has approved and declared the second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share for the financial year 2022-23. REC shares will start trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, a day ahead of the record date which has been fixed as Thursday, February 9, 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×