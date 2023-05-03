REC lists $750 million green bonds on international stock exchanges at GIFT City2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:55 PM IST
The green bond issuance by REC reinforces its status as one of the most accomplished and frequent issuers in the international capital markets
NEW DELHI : REC Limited, a Maharatna power finance company has exclusively listed its recently issued Green bonds worth $750 million at GIFT IFSC Stock Exchanges, under its Global Medium Term Programme of $7 billion.
