REC, PFC, Rail Vikas Nigam among 14 PSU stocks that rallied between 100% and 250% in CY23
Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) topped the list with a remarkable 250% return in CY23, marking its most substantial yearly gain since 2009. In today's trade, the stock touched a new all-time high of ₹412 apiece.
Stocks of India’s state-owned companies maintained their upward trajectory in 2023, marking the third consecutive year of gains. The BSE PSU index, reflecting public sector enterprise performance, surged by 46.43% this year so far, surpassing the 14.93% return of the benchmark BSE Sensex index.
