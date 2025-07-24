REC Q1 Results: Net profit soars 29% to ₹4465.71 crore; revenue rises 12.6%

REC Q1 Results: REC announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) today, July 24. The company's consolidated net profit rose 29 percent to ₹4465.71 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹3,460.19 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit increased just 3.6 percent from ₹4,309.98 crore in the March quarter. The robust growth was supported by strong operational revenues, prudent cost management, and a favourable interest income trajectory.

The consolidated revenue of the company jumped 12.6 percent to ₹14,731.45 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹13,078.66 crore in Q1FY25 in the quarter under review.

As of June 30, 2025, REC’s consolidated net worth stood at ₹80,440.44 crore, up from ₹72,936.19 crore in the same quarter last year. The company maintained a debt-equity ratio of 6.31 and total debt-to-assets ratio of 0.80. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood healthy at 23.98 percent.

Provision coverage ratio remained robust, and the gross and net credit impaired asset ratios improved significantly to 1.05 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively, compared to 2.61 percent and 0.82 percent last year.

Dividends The company has announced the declaration of a first interim dividend of ₹4.60 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving this interim dividend is Friday, August 1, 2025. Shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners in depository records or as members in the physical register as of the close of business on August 1, 2025, will be entitled to receive the dividend. The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched on or before August 21, 2025.

In addition, the company has fixed Thursday, August 14, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the payment of a final dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The proposed final dividend amounts to ₹2.60 per equity share of face value ₹10 each, and it is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).