REC Q3 Results: Net profit flat at ₹4,043 crore; ₹4.6 interim dividend declared

REC Q3 Results: REC , the Maharatna public sector lender focused on the power sector, reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,043.08 crore for the third quarter of FY26. This represented a modest year-on-year increase compared with a net profit of ₹4,029.09 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, however, the profit fell 8.6% from ₹4,425.86 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations for REC rose over 5% in quarter under review to ₹14,910.88 crore from ₹14,157.19 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, it marginally fell 1% from ₹15,084.13 crore in Q2FY26.

Advertisement

Total expenses rose 8.5% to ₹9,836.10 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹9,063.04 crore in Q3FY25.

Dividend The company announced the declaration of its third interim dividend for FY26 at 46%, translating to ₹4.60 per equity share of face value ₹10 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as Friday, February 6, 2026.

The interim dividend will be paid on or before February 27, 2026, to shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners in the records of the depositories at the close of business on the record date for shares held in dematerialised form. Shareholders holding shares in physical form must have their names recorded in the company’s register of members as on the same date to be eligible.

Advertisement

“The third interim dividend for FY2025–26 has been declared at 46%, amounting to ₹4.60 per equity share,” the company said.



Asset Quality

Asset quality indicators showed a marked improvement during the period, with provisioning coverage for Stage 3 (NPA) assets rising to 76.96% from 71.73% in March 2025. The gross NPA ratio improved sharply to 0.88%, compared with 1.95% in December 2024, while the net NPA ratio declined to 0.20% from 0.74% over the same period.

Capital adequacy also remained robust, with the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) standing at a healthy 24.26%, providing strong balance sheet comfort.