REC Q4 Results: Profit rises 5.6% YoY to ₹4,309 crore, NII surges 38%; ₹2.60 dividend declared

REC reported a 5.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching 4309 crore. For the entire FY25, net profit increased to 15,884.23 crore from 14,145.46 crore in FY24.

A Ksheerasagar
Published8 May 2025, 04:36 PM IST
REC Q4FY25 Results: Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) released its March quarter (Q4FY25) performance on Thursday, May 08, reporting a 5.6% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit at 4309 crore, while the Net interest income (NII) improved by 38% YoY to 5,877 crore, compared to 4,273 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The power sector financier had posted a net profit of 4,079 crore in the January–March quarter of FY24. Total income rose to 15,348 crore in Q4FY25, up from 12,706 crore in the same period last year, according to the company’s exchange filing.

The company earned interest income of 14,647 crore from loan assets in Q4FY25, compared to 12,168.48 crore a year earlier. Other interest income also jumped sharply to 300 crore from 221 crore in Q4FY24, while other operating income surged to 386 crore.

For the entire FY25, net profit increased to 15,884.23 crore from 14,145.46 crore in FY24. Total income rose to 56,434 crore in FY25 from 47,571.23 crore in FY24.

REC is a government-owned entity classified as a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) operating under the Ministry of Power. It plays a vital role in financing projects across the entire power sector value chain, encompassing activities from generation to distribution.

Dividend Announced

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of 2.60 for 2024-25.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of 15.40/- per equity share already declared during the FY25 in four tranches thereby making the total dividend for the fiscal to 18 per share on face value of 10 each.

The board also gave a go-ahead to formation of a Joint Venture between its wholly owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) and BHEL in the shareholding ratio of 50:50 for joint development of renewable energy / other power and infrastructure projects.

