REC Q4 Results: Profit rises 5.6% YoY to ₹4,309 crore, NII surges 38%; ₹2.60 dividend declared

REC Q4FY25 Results: Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) released its March quarter (Q4FY25) performance on Thursday, May 08, reporting a 5.6% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹4309 crore, while the Net interest income (NII) improved by 38% YoY to ₹5,877 crore, compared to ₹4,273 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The power sector financier had posted a net profit of ₹4,079 crore in the January–March quarter of FY24. Total income rose to ₹15,348 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹12,706 crore in the same period last year, according to the company’s exchange filing.

The company earned interest income of ₹14,647 crore from loan assets in Q4FY25, compared to ₹12,168.48 crore a year earlier. Other interest income also jumped sharply to ₹300 crore from ₹221 crore in Q4FY24, while other operating income surged to ₹386 crore.

For the entire FY25, net profit increased to ₹15,884.23 crore from ₹14,145.46 crore in FY24. Total income rose to ₹56,434 crore in FY25 from ₹47,571.23 crore in FY24.

REC is a government-owned entity classified as a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) operating under the Ministry of Power. It plays a vital role in financing projects across the entire power sector value chain, encompassing activities from generation to distribution.

Dividend Announced Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹2.60 for 2024-25.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹15.40/- per equity share already declared during the FY25 in four tranches thereby making the total dividend for the fiscal to ₹18 per share on face value of ₹10 each.

The board also gave a go-ahead to formation of a Joint Venture between its wholly owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) and BHEL in the shareholding ratio of 50:50 for joint development of renewable energy / other power and infrastructure projects.

