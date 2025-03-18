Stock market today: Following the positive trend in the Indian stock market, REC share price extended the uptrend for the third straight session on Tuesday. REC share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹416.75 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹418.70 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

The PSU stock was under the bulls' radar as the Indian PSU has set a board meeting date on 19 March 2025 to consider and approve the proposal for the fourth interim dividend in the financial year 2024-25.

REC dividend 2025 REC informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the proposal for the fourth interim dividend, saying, “We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for declaration of 4th Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25.”

REC dividend history If declared, this will be the fourth interim dividend by REC in the financial year 2024-25. REC shares traded ex-date on 9 August 2024 for the payment of first interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share to its eligible shareholders. Later, it traded ex-date on 8 November 2024 and 14 February 2025 to ascertain the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of ₹4 and ₹4.30 per share, respectively.

REC dividend yield So, the total REC dividend given in FY25 prior to the fourth interim dividend is ₹11.80 per share. REC shares were available for purchase at around ₹460 on 1st April 2024. This means the net REC dividend yield in FY25 is around 2.56 per cent, which is expected to go up after the announcement of the fourth interim dividend on Wednesday.