REC share price in focus after Q1 results, dividend: Should you buy this PSU stock?

REC share price: Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU), REC Limited, gained traction in the early morning trade on Friday, July 25, following the announcement of the results for the April-June quarter, along with an interim dividend for fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

REC share price was stuck in a tight range of ₹400 to ₹408 apiece on the BSE in early trade amid weakness in the Indian stock market. The PSU stock opened nearly 1% higher at ₹408.80 apiece but soon reversed gains to trade at the day's low of ₹400.65.