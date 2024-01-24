REC share price jumps 9% on strong December quarter earnings
REC's net profit rose 13.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,269.3 crore for Q3FY24 versus ₹2,878 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review grew 18 percent YoY to ₹4,159 crore.
The share price of REC jumped almost 9 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday (January 24) after the firm posted strong results for the quarter ended December (Q3FY24).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message