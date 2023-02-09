REC shares trade ex-dividend on record date; stock rises
- REC declared the second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share for the financial year 2022-23
Shares of REC Ltd started trading ex-dividend on Thursday with the stock rising 0.5% to ₹118 apiece on the BSE in opening deals on the record date of the same. While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), REC Ltd had said that its board also approved and declared the second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
