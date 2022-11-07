REC shares trade ex-dividend today; stock surges

Shares of REC Ltd started trading ex-dividend on Monday, ahead of the record date for its interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year 2022-23 that it had announced last month along with its second quarter results of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23. REC shares rose more than a per cent to ₹100 apiece on the BSE in opening deals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}