Recently listed Molbio Diagnostics share price falls 9%: Healthcare stock loses 18.5% in 2 days after blockbuster rally

Recently listed Molbio Diagnostics found itself on the wrong side of a sharp reversal on Wednesday, September 16, as investors rushed to book profits following a blistering run that had seen the healthcare stock deliver strong returns in a short span.

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The stock declined for the second consecutive session, falling as much as 8.8% to hit an intraday low of ₹1,229.65 per share on the BSE. The latest decline came even as the broader Indian stock market maintained a positive trend.

Molbio Diagnostics had gained 13% in the last 1 week, defying the broader market sentiment. However, the latest sell-off has erased a significant portion of those recent gains, with the stock now down 18.5% over the last two sessions.

Molbio Diagnostics stock still up over 50% from IPO price

Despite the sharp correction, Molbio Diagnostics shares continue to trade substantially above their initial public offering price. The stock, which made its market debut on August 17 this year, is currently up more than 50% from its issue price of ₹807.

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The shares listed at ₹980, representing a 21.44% premium over the IPO price of ₹807.

The recent correction follows an exceptionally strong run after listing. In the last 1 month, Molbio Diagnostics shares have gained 75%, underscoring the scale of the rally that preceded the latest bout of profit booking.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹1,686.50 on September 11, just last week. At the other end of the range, its 52-week low stands at ₹925.80, recorded on August 17, which was also its listing date.

Financial performance Molbio Diagnostics share price has remained in focus after the recently listed healthcare stock delivered a sharp financial turnaround in the first quarter of FY27. Before profit booking, Molbio Diagnostics shares had been defying the broader market trend, supported by robust year-on-year earnings growth and an upbeat full-year outlook from the management.

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For the April-June quarter of FY27, Molbio Diagnostics reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.74 crore attributable to the owners of the company, compared with a net loss of ₹23.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The turnaround was supported by a 309% year-on-year increase in revenue from core operations to ₹408 crore, compared with ₹100 crore a year ago. The company also turned operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) positive, reporting ₹101 crore.

As a result, the EBITDA margin stood at 25.20%, compared with -14.43% in the year-ago quarter.

For FY27, Molbio Diagnostics management has guided for 25% topline growth, while expecting the EBITDA margin to remain in the 24-25% range.

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The management highlighted that the business does not follow a linear quarterly pattern because of public health procurement dynamics and said investors should assess performance on an annual basis.

With gross margins of 60-63% across its devices and test kits, Molbio Diagnostics expects to tap the point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market, valued at $30 billion and growing at a 17.9% CAGR. Management also said capacity is not a constraint, with automation and R&D centres remaining key focus areas using proceeds from the IPO.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: How much have investors made? Molbio Diagnostics shares listed on the NSE at ₹980 per share on August 17, 2026, a 21% premium to the ₹807 issue price, according to exchange data.

At the NSE listing price, investors earned ₹17,640 per lot of 18 shares, against an initial investment of ₹14,526 per lot.

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Since its August 17 listing, Molbio Diagnostics shares have delivered 52% returns on investment to investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.