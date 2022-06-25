Options strategists and bankers cite a simple reason: The S&P 500 has been staging a long, orderly descent from the record level hit at the start of the year as the Federal Reserve pulls back its flood of pandemic-era stimulus. That differs from shock-driven crashes like the ones caused by Covid-19 in March 2020 or the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in September 2008, both of which sent the VIX surging as investors sought to hedge the risk of wild market swings.

