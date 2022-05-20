Recession looms, but markets haven’t got the message

Admittedly, this is the sort of good news of which investors in Austria’s debt or speculative tech stocks probably don’t want to be reminded. But for people wanting to put money to work now, rate-sensitive stocks are much cheaper than they were. And the same goes across the board: The higher the valuation, the longer the time to be paid back, and so the bigger the losses as tightening monetary policy has made it more painful to wait. (A simplified way to think about it: Higher interest rates increase the rewards for short-term saving in cash, so make putting money into things promising rewards in the long run less attractive.)