Recession worries seize the market. How to really know what’s coming.
Megan Leonhardt , Barrons 6 min read 12 Mar 2025, 11:19 AM IST
SummaryWhile the market fixates on tariffs, economists examine consumer spending, business investment and labor markets to determine the likelihood of recession.
Uncertainty around tariff policy has weighed on consumer and business confidence in recent months, yet other indicators may prove better predictors of whether the U.S. economy is truly heading for a recession in the coming months.
