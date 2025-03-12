Recession worries seize the market. How to really know what’s coming.

Labor Conditions

Ultimately, the economic outlook hinges on labor conditions. “The labor market has been the cornerstone of consumption and economic strength," Carlsson-Szlezak says. He is monitoring wage growth and payrolls, both of which remained largely stable in February. “While wages are a lagging indicator, it is hard to think that the labor market is very weak when wage growth has accelerated a touch very recently. While it may be much cooler than it was a couple of years ago, it remains quite strong," he said.