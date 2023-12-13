Markets
Recharge your portfolio with the best EV battery stocks in 2024
Equitymaster 8 min read 13 Dec 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Summary
- Batteries lie at the heart of the shift from fossil fuels to clean and emissions-free energy. Here are five companies that could drive this transformation.
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India is gaining momentum. According to the government’s Vahan dashboard, 1.4 million million EVs have been registered so far this calendar year – 37% more than in 2022.
