Recommended stocks to buy on 10 September—top stock picks from market experts

The Indian stock market ended higher on Tuesday, September 9, lifted by a sharp rally in Infosys after the IT major said its board will consider a share buyback proposal on Thursday, September 11.

Infosys alone added more than 200 points to the Sensex, which closed 314 points, or 0.39%, higher at 81,101.32. The Nifty 50 advanced 95 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 24,868.60.

Other technology heavyweights, including TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech, also ranked among the top contributors to the day’s gains.

Also Read | Does Vedanta need Jaiprakash Associates, investors ask

Top three stocks to buy today, 10 September, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 2,116.30

Why it’s recommended: Glenmark is showing strong bullish momentum with the daily RSI at 71.6, reflecting sustained buying pressure. The MACD is firmly positive at +32.6, confirming upward momentum, while the ADX at 47.2 highlights a powerful trend structure. On lower timeframes, the stock has also broken out from a consolidation range, suggesting fresh continuation buying. Technical conditions remain supportive of further upside.

Key metrics:

RSI (14): 71.6 — strong bullish momentum

(14): 71.6 — strong bullish momentum MACD : +32.6 — positive crossover, trend continuation

: +32.6 — positive crossover, trend continuation ADX : 47.2 — robust trend strength

: 47.2 — robust trend strength Technical view: Momentum and breakout setup support further upside

Risk factors:

Regulatory risks in the global pharma space, competitive pricing pressures, profit-taking risk after sharp moves

Buy at : ₹ 2,116.30

: 2,116.30 Target price (1.55%): ₹ 2,149

(1.55%): 2,149 Stop loss (0.8%): ₹ 2,099

Buy: Cummins India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 4,012.00

Why it’s recommended: Cummins India continues to show resilience with the daily RSI at 68.1, reflecting bullish strength. The MACD at +28 remains positive, confirming ongoing momentum, while the ADX at 37.1 signals strong trend continuation. Intraday charts show higher-base formations, further supporting the bullish bias.

Key metrics:

RSI (14): 68.1 — bullish strength

(14): 68.1 — bullish strength MACD : +28 — trend continuation

: +28 — trend continuation ADX : 37.1 — strong trend confirmation

: 37.1 — strong trend confirmation Technical view: Strong base formation supports another leg higher.

Risk factors: Exposure to industrial demand cycles and input costs, export-related risks tied to global markets, valuation-driven profit-booking risks

Buy at : ₹ 4,012.00

: 4,012.00 Target price (1.55%): ₹ 4,074

(1.55%): 4,074 Stop loss (0.8%): ₹ 3,980

Buy: Eicher Motors Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 6,893.50

Why it’s recommended: Eicher Motors is trading near fresh highs, with RSI at 74.9, indicating strong bullish momentum. The MACD at +121 reinforces strong upside, while ADX at 44.4 confirms a robust trend. On lower timeframes, the stock is trading firmly above key averages, suggesting sustained buying strength.

Key metrics:

RSI (14): 74.9 — overbought but strong

(14): 74.9 — overbought but strong MACD : +121 — trend intact

: +121 — trend intact ADX : 44.4 — strong underlying trend

: 44.4 — strong underlying trend Technical view: Momentum remains in favour of bulls, with upside scope intact.

Risk factors: Linked to discretionary demand cycles in autos, volatile input and interest costs, premium valuations may invite profit-taking

Buy at : ₹ 6,893.50

: 6,893.50 Target price (1.55%): ₹ 6,999

(1.55%): 6,999 Stop loss (0.8%): ₹ 6,838

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

RAILTEL (current market price: ₹ 364.45) - Buy above ₹ 365 and dips to ₹ 340, stop loss ₹ 330, target price ₹ 388-405

Why it’s recommended: Railtel has been on a decline since June this year . Prices have now bottomed out forming a positive divergence thus leading to a revival. Further, demand has emerged at lower levels due to multiple order win, indicating a potential recovery in coming sessions. Daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last sessions augurs well for the prices ahead of its numbers.

Key metrics:

P/E: 36.87

52-week high: ₹ 486.55,

486.55, Volume: 14.9M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 303, resistance at ₹ 425.

Risk factors: Intensifying competition, changing e-commerce regulations, the volatility of ad spending, potential harm to brand reputation, dependence on India's online market growth

Buy at : above ₹ 365 and dips to ₹ 340.

: above 365 and dips to 340. Target price : ₹ 388-405 in 1 month.

: 388-405 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 330.

Adani Power (current price - ₹ 643.65) - Buy above 643 and dips to ₹ 625, stop loss ₹ 615, target price ₹ 710-725

Why it’s recommended: After some consolidation and the decline into the TS & KS supports the Adani Power stock has been moving ahead quite aggressively. With a possibility of investing $60 billion into the power sector the build-up of strong volumes are emerging. As markets continue to indicate a preference and with the momentum indicators too holding the bullish bias we can look for continued upward trajectory in the coming days.

Key metrics:

P/E : 23.82,

: 23.82, 52-week high : ₹ 681.30,

: 681.30, Volume: 5.55M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹564, resistance at ₹750.

Risk factors: Volatile fuel prices ,credit risk from electricity distributors, regulatory uncertainty, and significant debt levels.

Buy at : above 643 and dips to ₹ 625.

: above 643 and dips to 625. Target price : ₹ 710-725 in 1 months.

: 710-725 in 1 months. Stop loss: ₹ 615.

APTUS (current price: ₹ 348.45) - Buy above ₹ 349 and dips to ₹ 335, stop loss ₹ 325, target price ₹ 380-395

Why it’s recommended: The recent reaction into the cloud support region has arrested the fall and the prices are biding time to generate some buying interest. Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent growth in revenue. As market looks to reward new age stocks and a buzzing quick commerce space one can look to participate.

Key metrics:

P/E : 28.94

: 28.94 52-week high : ₹ 401.70,

: 401.70, Volume : 4.64M.

: 4.64M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 310, resistance at ₹ 415.

Risk factors: Lack of formal income documents, acquire new users, and retain existing ones, potential labour disputes and retaining delivery partners.

Buy at : above ₹ 349 and dips to ₹ 335.

: above 349 and dips to 335. Target price: ₹ 380-395 in 1 month.

Two stock recommendations from Trade Brains Portal for 10 September

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

Current price : ₹ 500

: 500 Target price : ₹ 625 in 12 months

: 625 in 12 months Stop loss: ₹ 435

Why it's recommended: With a 7% market share in the organised jewellery industry and a solid reputation spanning over 30 years, Kalyan Jewellers is a trustworthy jewellery retailer in India. With showrooms spread throughout 23 states and Union Territories, it is one of the nation's leading jewellery retailers. By June 30, 2025, the company had 368 locations in India, totaling more than 883,200 square feet of retail space. This comprises 81 Candere stores, the group's lightweight and budget-friendly jewellery brand, and 287 Kalyan stores. The company now has 36 showrooms throughout the Middle East and 2 in the USA, extending its reach beyond India.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹7,268.50 crore, reflecting a 31.5% YoY growth in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹5,527.80 crore in Q1 FY25. Kalyan Jewellers has been growing at a 31% CAGR since FY21. The company reported a PAT of ₹264.1 crore for Q1FY26, marking a 49% YoY growth, with PAT growing consistently at 41% CAGR since FY20.

Kalyan Jeweller’s India business continues to perform excellently, contributing revenue of ₹6,142.2 crore in Q1 FY26, a 31% increase YoY, while PAT increased 55% to ₹256.5 crore.

In terms of regional performance, South India generated revenue of ₹3,116.2 crore, growing 30% YoY, whereas non-South regions reported revenue of ₹3,026.1 crore, up 33% YoY. The Middle East business also showed steady growth, with Q1 FY26 revenue at ₹1,026.5 crore, reflecting a 27% YoY increase.

By 2027, management had guided the opening of 233 Candere stores (which began as an online business), 446 showrooms in India, and 46 showrooms in the Middle East. Additionally, the company plans to expand the number of FOCO model showrooms to 471 by 2027. Franchised showrooms under the FOCO (Franchisee Owned, Company Operated) model are driving the company's expansion strategy, allowing for quick growth in the Middle East and India in a way that is both strategically advantageous and capital-efficient. This model is also contributing positively to the overall return profile of the company.

Risk factors: Since the Indian market accounts for a sizeable chunk of Kalyan Jewellers' revenue, the business is exposed to changes in the country's economy, revisions in regulations, and volatility in the price of gold. Moreover, the jewellery retail sector is highly fragmented and faces intense competition from both organized players such as Tanishq and Senco Gold, as well as numerous unorganized retailers. Global gold prices often fluctuate, which can affect inventory valuation, affect consumer purchasing patterns, and strain business margins.

Vedant Fashions Ltd

Current price : ₹ 721

: 721 Target price : ₹ 965 in 12 months

: 965 in 12 months Stop loss: ₹ 595

Why it's recommended: Vedant Fashions, established in 2002, has emerged as the market leader in India’s men’s wedding and festive wear segment, excelling in both sales and profitability. As of Q1 FY26, the company operated 684 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across 256 cities and towns, including 11 outlets overseas in countries such as the USA, UAE, Canada, and the UK. Its total retail presence covered 1.78 million square feet, including 36,000 sq ft from its international locations. The company’s portfolio features leading brands like Manyavar, the category’s top performer, as well as Twamev, Diwas, and Mebaz. Another key brand, Mohey, boasts the largest store network among its competitors and has established a strong pan-India presence.

In the first quarter of FY26, Vedant Fashions reported a 23.2% increase in retail sales over the same period last year, with same-store sales growing by 17.6% year-on-year. The company posted revenue of ₹281 crore, marking a 17% rise from ₹240 crore in Q1 FY25. Gross margins remained strong at 66.9%, among the best in the industry. EBITDA grew by 5.9% to ₹121 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY26, Vedant Fashions plans to drive growth by boosting like-for-like sales and significantly expanding its retail network. A strategic priority is the integration of Mohey’s flagship outlets into Manyavar stores, with Mohey currently occupying around 250,000 sq ft of space. A sharp rise in retail sales is expected in Q3 FY26. The company also remains focused on acquiring operationally efficient, low-rent store locations and aims to add high-quality retail space throughout the year. Additionally, a projected dip in retail inflation during the first half of the fiscal year is expected to support these expansion efforts.

Risk factors: The ethnic and wedding wear market is highly competitive, with pressure from both well-established players and emerging brands, potentially impacting Vedant Fashions’ market share and pricing power. The company’s revenue is heavily dependent on seasonal events like weddings and festivals, making it susceptible to shifts in the timing or scale of these occasions. Furthermore, as clothing is a discretionary expense, demand tends to decline during economic slowdowns, which can adversely affect both sales and profit margins.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.