Recommended stocks to buy on 12 September—top stock picks from market experts

On Thursday, 11 September, Indian equities kicked off the session with a strong gap-up but soon lost steam, spending the entire day stuck in a narrow consolidation zone just below the crucial 25,000 mark on the Nifty 50. The psychological round number acted as stiff resistance, capping any major upside. Despite the lack of momentum throughout the day, a mild late-session push helped indices close slightly higher.

On to the top stock recommendations for today from India’s leading market experts.

Top three stocks to buy today, 12 September, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Affle 3i Ltd—Entry: ₹ 2,099.60 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,058 | Target: ₹ 2,180

Why it’s recommended: Affle has recently closed at a lifetime high level, showing strong breakout strength. On daily charts, it has given a triangle breakout from the ₹1,949 level. The RSI (14) is around 71.6, indicating strong bullish momentum. MACD is positive (recent crossover), supporting trend continuation. ADX is 31.6, which shows that the trend strength is moderate but improving. Buyers appear engaged, and volume confirms that breakout zones are being defended.

Key metrics

Pattern: Triangle breakout from ₹1,949

RSI (14): 71.6—strong upward momentum.

MACD: Positive crossover.

ADX (14): 31.6—a strengthening trend.

Technical view: Breakout suggests upside target toward ₹2,180, provided support holds around the stop-loss zone.

Risk factors

High valuation—a lot of expectation baked in, profit–taking risk.

If the trend weakens, the stock may suffer due to sector rotation against small-caps/tech.

Smaller free float and volatility could lead to sharp swings.

Buy at: ₹2,099.60

Target price: ₹2,180

Stop loss: ₹2,058

Buy: CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd—Entry: ₹ 785.20 | Stop loss: ₹ 770 | Target: ₹ 810

Why it’s recommended: CG Power has shown a good rally recently and appears to have broken out of a “bullish flag" pattern on lower timeframes. The RSI (“Fast"/daily) is approximately 79.7, signalling strong momentum but nearing overbought. MACD is positive (momentum holding) and showing trend continuation. ADX also appears elevated, indicating strength in the prevailing trend. Support zones are being respected, and resistance zones are being tested.

Key metrics

Pattern: Bullish flag breakout + prior consolidation breakout.

RSI: 79.7—strong momentum.

MACD: Positive—trend continuation signal.

ADX: Elevated — indicating trend strength (though exact value less precise from sources)

Technical view: Sustained above the stop-loss zone, a move toward ₹810 looks probable.

Risk factors

Overbought conditions may lead to pullbacks or corrections.

Sector/infrastructure risk if demand slows or policy changes.

Resistance near ₹ 810 must be cleared for a stronger move.

Buy at: ₹785.20

Target price: ₹810

Stop loss: ₹770

Buy: Bajaj Finserve—Entry: ₹ 2,037.80 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,028 | Target: ₹ 2,060

Why it’s recommended: Bajaj Finserve has been range-bound for some time, and recent price action shows signs of a breakout above resistance near ₹2,050, which, if cleared, could trigger a clean upside move. RSI is holding above 60, showing a bullish bias. MACD is positive, confirming some momentum building. ADX is lower (16.6), indicating that while momentum is present, the trend strength is still developing and not yet very strong—caution is required for holding or in case of reversals.

Key metrics

Pattern: Range breakout potential near ₹2,050 resistance

RSI: 60-62—bullish bias

MACD: Positive—momentum building

ADX: 16.6—weak to moderate trend strength

Technical view: If price crosses and holds above ₹2,050, target around ₹2,060 becomes likely.

Risk factors

Trend strength is still weak; ADX suggests the trend may not sustain strong momentum.

Resistance near ₹ 2,050 must be decisively broken.

2,050 must be decisively broken. Financial sector risks (regulatory, credit) could impact the basis.

Buy at: ₹2,037.80

Target price: ₹2,060

Stop loss: ₹2,028

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 12 September

Buy: Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (Current price: ₹ 529)

Why it’s recommended : Premiumization and portfolio diversification, backward integration and higher control over inputs, margin improvement expected, strong recent financial performance, and brand strength and established distribution

: Premiumization and portfolio diversification, backward integration and higher control over inputs, margin improvement expected, strong recent financial performance, and brand strength and established distribution Key metrics : P/E: 59.37, 52-week high: ₹ 539.80, volume: ₹ 49.29 crore

: P/E: 59.37, 52-week high: 539.80, volume: 49.29 crore Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 21-DMA on above-average volume

: Reclaimed its 21-DMA on above-average volume Risk factors : Regulatory and taxation risks, state­ specific dependencies, heavy dependence on key brands / whisky segment, legal / trademark risks

: Regulatory and taxation risks, state­ specific dependencies, heavy dependence on key brands / whisky segment, legal / trademark risks Buy at : ₹ 526-534

: 526-534 Target price : ₹ 598 in two to three months

: 598 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 495

Buy: Premier Energies Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,067)

Why it’s recommended : Strong capacity and integration backbone, favourable policy, and market tailwinds

: Strong capacity and integration backbone, favourable policy, and market tailwinds Key metrics : P/E: 44.88; 52-week high: ₹ 1,388; volume: ₹ 270.22 crore

: P/E: 44.88; 52-week high: 1,388; volume: 270.22 crore Technical analysis : downward sloping trendline breakout

: downward sloping trendline breakout Risk factors : Raw material / input cost volatility & supply chain dependence, capital intensity, and execution risk

: Raw material / input cost volatility & supply chain dependence, capital intensity, and execution risk Buy at : ₹ 1,050-1,070

: 1,050-1,070 Target price : ₹ 1,230 in two to three months

: 1,230 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 990

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

KIMS (Cmp ₹ 762.40)

KIMS: Buy above ₹765 and dips to ₹740, stop ₹725, target ₹825-840

Why it’s recommended: KIMS Hospitals, or Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, is one of India's largest corporate healthcare groups, operating a network of multi-specialty hospitals. The last few days prices are holding the bullish bias after testing the cloud support region. With a repeated rounding pattern formation, the possibility of more upward traction has emerged. Look to initiate long as more upside is in store in the next few days.

Key metrics

P/E : 101.70

: 101.70 52-week high : ₹ 798

: 798 Volume: 377.72K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹703, resistance at ₹900

Risk factors: Potential economic slowdowns affecting revenue, high attrition rates of doctors impacting revenue growth, the risk of unplanned capital expenditure weakening the balance sheet, and challenges related to healthcare cybersecurity and data security.

Buy at: above ₹765 and dips to ₹740

Target price: ₹825-840 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹725

PREMIERENE (Cmp ₹ 1,067.05)

PREMIERENE: Buy above ₹1,070 and dips to ₹1,030, stop ₹1,010, target ₹1,141-1,165

Why it’s recommended: Premier Energies is a leading Indian company specializing in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic cells and modules. The prices have spent the last few days in consolidation forming a base at lower levels. With some buying pushing prices above the clouds, price action highlights some new found momentum. Further robust volume lead breakout consider going long at current levels and also on dips.

Key metrics

P/E : 349.62

: 349.62 52-week high : ₹ 1,387

: 1,387 Volume: 2.55M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹850, resistance at ₹1,200

Risk factors: Reliance on limited customers and products, risks related to tariffs and import restrictions and working capital requirement.

Buy at: above ₹1,070 and dips to ₹1,030

Target price: ₹1,141-1,165 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹1,010

AFFLE (Cmp ₹ 2,099.60)

AFFLE: Buy above ₹2,100 and dips to ₹2,040, stop ₹2,000, target ₹2,325-2,425

Why it’s recommended: AFFLE India, formerly known as Affle (India) Ltd, changed its name to Affle 3i Limited in April 2025. It is a global technology company providing mobile advertisement services through IT and software development. This counter has been steadily forming a rounding base and is showing an improvement quarter or quarter. With the long body candle seen on Thursday dull market has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy.

Key metrics

P/E : 252.38

: 252.38 52-week high : ₹ 2,108.90

: 2,108.90 Volume: 649.01K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,800, resistance at ₹2,525

Risk factors: High debt levels, market volatility, and fluctuations in raw material costs could impact profitability.

Buy at: above ₹2,100 and dips to ₹2,040

Target price: ₹2,325-2,425 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹2,000

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.