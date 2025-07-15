Recommended stocks to buy today, 15 July, by India's leading market experts

Tracing a bearish trend throughout Monday’s trading hours, the Nifty 50 opened at 25,149.50 points, nearly unchanged from Friday’s closing of 25,149.85, before falling to as low as 25,001.95 during the day. The BSE Sensex opened at 82,537.87 and dropped to as low as 82,010.38.

On to stock picks for Tuesday, 15 July, as recommended by some of India’s leading market experts.

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Deepak Nitrite Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,965)

Target price : ₹ 2,460 in 12 months

: 2,460 in 12 months Stop-loss: ₹ 1,717

Why Deepak Nitrite is recommended: Founded in 1970, Deepak Nitrite Ltd is a prominent producer of chemical intermediates, offering a wide range of goods to the agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textile, paper, and home personal care industries in India and overseas, including phenolics, acetone, dyes & pigments, and IPA. The company sells its products to over 45 countries on six continents through eight manufacturing facilities spread across five key locations and two project sites presently under construction. The company has more than 1,000 customers, more than 34 products, and more than 56 applications as of FY25.

The company has reported resilient performance in FY25 with a total-transport-systems-share-price-nse-bse-s0004808"> total income of ₹8,365.79 crore, up by 8% from ₹7,757.93 crore in the previous year. EBITDA stood at ₹1,176 crore with an EBITDA margin of 14.2%. With several new steps into increasing innovation, by Q2 of FY26, the company hopes to have its new, top-notch R&D unit in Savli, Vadodara, operational after investing between ₹100 and ₹115 crore.

The company anticipates commissioning the downstream acetone derivatives, MIBK and MIBC, by the second part of FY26. To promote digitalization throughout the company, DNL has deployed the SAP S4 HANA ERP system in addition to a number of other innovative technological platforms.

Looking forward, the company is anticipated to spend between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500 crore on cash capital expenditures in FY26. In sectors like polycarbonate and nitric acid, the investments are in line with well-coordinated strategies that incorporate both forward and backward integration.

Additionally, its subsidiary Deepak Chemical Tech Ltd is prepared to invest ₹14,000 crore over the next three to four years in the production of innovative chemicals for the materials industry, thanks to strong relationships with the Gujarat government.

Additionally, DNL is developing new platforms for fluorination, cyanation, and other processes as it ventures into new product frontiers such as chemicals, bisphenol A, polycarbonate, and MMA. In addition to high-impact industrial solvents and energy applications, the new products will cater to consumers in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors.

The CNA & WNA factory for nitric acid is one of four projects the business plans to commission in Q2 FY26. These initiatives will improve upstream integration, reduce costs, raise sustainability, and expand value chain participation.

Risk factor: Large capital investment projects, such as capacity expansions and new product lines, are being undertaken by Deepak Nitrite. These projects' size and complexity put the business at risk for execution issues like delays, overspending, and integration problems.

Furthermore, China's excess supply and poor demand have resulted in persistent pricing pressure on Deepak Nitrite, especially in agrochemical intermediates. Lower sales realizations and decreased profitability are the results of this. Pressure has been placed on the industry by recent rises in US tariffs on Indian chemical imports, which went from 3.5% to 27%.

Titan Company Ltd (Current price: ₹ 3,400)

Target price: ₹ 3,950 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 3,125

Why Titan Co. is recommended: Established in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Titan Company Ltd. has remained a frontrunner in the lifestyle industry, building a strong and diverse portfolio of iconic brands across watches & wearables, eye care, fragrances & women's bags, and Indian dresswear. The company’s physical footprints are spread across 435 towns with 3,312 stores comprising 47 lakh sq. ft of retail area, and it has 11 manufacturing and assembly facilities across the country.

The company crossed ₹50,000 crore in revenues. For the full year FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹60,456 crore, which grew 18.34% over FY24. The EBIT grew 5% to ₹5,488 crore, and the PBT declined by 2% to ₹4,535 crore, mainly due to the impact of customs duty reduction on gold during the year.

The analog watch business continued its strong growth trajectory by product innovation, whereas the eyecare business has returned to the double-digit growth trajectory in the third and fourth quarters of Financial Year 2024-25 and is poised for even better growth in Financial Year 2025-26.

Going forward, the company plans to open 40-50 new stores in Tanishq and is looking at renovating or relocating 50-60 existing stores in the next 18 months. Their jewellery division has tied up with international diamond supplier De Beers to jointly educate customers, co-promote Tanishq Diamonds, and reduce confusion amongst customers between natural and lab-grown/synthetic diamonds.

The company is targeting revenue growth of 15-20% this year and plans toscale the international business to $300 million in revenue in FY26.

Risk factor: The jewelry sales are influenced by seasonal factors such as festivals and auspicious days; also, fluctuations in gold prices directly affect consumer demand, working capital requirements, and profitability. Moreover, the Indian jewelry retail industry is highly fragmented, with significant competition from both organized and unorganized players. Increased competition can impact Titan’s market share and margins, despite its strong brand equity.

Three stocks recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Grm Overseas Ltd (Current market price: ₹ 383)

Buy at current market price, and dips to ₹369 | Stop: ₹360 | Target: ₹405-420

Why Grm Overseas is recommended: GRM Overseas is primarily involved in milling, processing, and marketing basmati rice, both domestically and internationally. Strong demand recovery in the food sector segment supports price stability and growth potential. The charts indicate a steady upward bias after some consolidation hinting at higher levels.

Key metrics

P/E : 46.07

: 46.07 52-week high : ₹ 388.50

: 388.50 Volume : 527.32k

: 527.32k Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 350; resistance at ₹ 440

Support at 350; resistance at 440 Risk factors: Macro trends and raw material price volatility

Macro trends and raw material price volatility Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 369

CMP and dips to 369 Target price: ₹ 405-420 in 3 months

405-420 in 3 months Stop-loss: ₹ 360

Cartrade Tech (Current market price: ₹ 1,987.30)

Buy at current market price, and dips to ₹1,920 | Stop: ₹1,890 | Target: ₹2,150-2,200

Why Cartrade is recommended: Signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in coming sessions. The sharp breakout with volumes forming long body candles in the last 3 trading sessions highlight strong upside potential.

Key metrics

P/E: 126.96

52-week high: ₹ 1,918.40

1,918.40 Volume: 1.15M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,800; resistance at ₹2,300

Risk factors: Broader downward trend in the stock market, particularly impacting midcap IT software companies and revenue growth

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,920

Target price: ₹2,150-2,200 in 1 month

Stop-loss: ₹1,890

Navneet Education (Current market price: ₹ 148.80)

Buy at current market price, and at dips to ₹140 | Stop: ₹135 | Target: ₹165-170

Why Navneet Education is recommended: Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent growth in revenue. The prices have firmly closed above the Ichimoku Bands with a long body candle highlighting the bullish interest. With volumes picking up supported by an increasing momentum can be a potential buy candidate.

Key metrics

P/E: 4.12

52-week high: ₹ 179.05

179.05 Volume: 306.31K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹135; resistance at ₹155

Risk factors: Reliance on syllabus changes for publication revenue, geographical concentration in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and competition in the stationery market

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹140

Target price: ₹165-170 in 1 month

Stop-loss: ₹135

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Why PTC India is recommended : Strong power trading volume recovery, diversification into renewable energy, asset monetization.

: Strong power trading volume recovery, diversification into renewable energy, asset monetization. Key metrics : P/E: 7.03, 52-week high: ₹ 246.85, volume: ₹ 23.38 crore

: P/E: 7.03, 52-week high: 246.85, volume: 23.38 crore Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, and improved momentum

Trending above all its key moving averages, and improved momentum Risk factors : Demand cycle volatility, margin and execution risk, regulatory pressure.

: Demand cycle volatility, margin and execution risk, regulatory pressure. Buy: ₹ 184.87

184.87 Target price : ₹ 214 in two to three months

: 214 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 169

Buy: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd (current price: ₹ 850.05)

Why it’s recommended : Strong AUM and revenue momentum, robust SIP growth, diversified product line, industry tailwind.

: Strong AUM and revenue momentum, robust SIP growth, diversified product line, industry tailwind. Key metrics : P/E: 26.48, 52-week high: ₹ 911.85, volume: ₹ 22.34 crore

: P/E: 26.48, 52-week high: 911.85, volume: 22.34 crore Technical analysis : Trending above all its key moving averages, strong momentum

: Trending above all its key moving averages, strong momentum Risk factors : Market volatility and equity flow sensitivity, intense competition, and regulatory uncertainty.

: Market volatility and equity flow sensitivity, intense competition, and regulatory uncertainty. Buy at : ₹ 850

: 850 Target price: ₹ 1,040 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 778

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.